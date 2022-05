Longoria went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI on Wednesday against the Mets.

Longoria returned to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday due to a shoulder issue. He made an immediate impact, slugging a three-run home run in the first inning and a solo shot one frame later. Those were his first two homers of the season, and he has only two additional extra-base hits across 40 plate appearances on the campaign.