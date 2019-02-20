Giants' Fernando Abad: Lands with Giants on minors deal
Abad (suspension) signed a minor-league deal with the Giants on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
The veteran lefty didn't pitch in the big leagues last season but owns a 3.65 ERA across eight major-league seasons. He'll be ineligible to pitch until mid-season while serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol.
