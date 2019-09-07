Abad retired both of the batters he faced while striking out one in Friday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

The veteran southpaw teamed up with Jandel Gustave to hold the line in the eighth inning and bridge to gap to closer Will Smith. With Tony Watson (wrist) getting a couple days off, Abad has been filling in as the Giants' left-handed setup man. The former's wrist injury isn't considered serious, so expect Abad to get bumped back down a peg on the bullpen pecking order.