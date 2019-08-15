Abad had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Abad will join the big-league bullpen for the first time all season after posting a combined 2.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 55:5 K:BB in 50 innings with Sacramento and Double-A Richmond. The lefty hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017, though he owns a serviceable 3.65 ERA across parts of eight seasons (317.2 innings). To clear room on the roster for Abad, Aramis Garcia was sent to the minors while Kyle Barraclough was designated for assignment.