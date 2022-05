Labour (undisclosed) has gone 1-for-8 with a run, an RBI and five strikeouts in two games since Double-A Richmond reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Labour was sidelined for just over two weeks with the unspecified injury. For the season, the 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .185/.290/.395 with four home runs and a stolen base across 93 plate appearances at Richmond.