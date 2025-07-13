The Giants have selected Kilen with the 13th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Kilen has two summers on the Cape with OPS south of .750 and managed nine home runs in 100 games his first two years at Louisville. However, he transferred to Tennessee for his junior year and slashed .357/.441/.671 with 15 home runs and a 27:30 K:BB in 53 games this spring to push his name into the Day One mix. His only standout tool has long been his ability to make contact, as his defense is stretched at shortstop and he projects to just be OK at second base. He also lacks above-average speed. This spring's power explosion changes Kilen's projection, as he could now conceivably provide enough offensive impact to make up for his shortcomings.