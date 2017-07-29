Kontos was charged with an earned run and a blown save in a third of an inning against the Dodgers on Friday.

The month of July has not been kind to the veteran reliever, as he has posted a 7.36 ERA in 12 appearances, inflating his season ERA by a whole run (3.83) in the process. On the bright side, Kontos has maintained his career-best 9.7 K/9, but he has simply been too hittable (1.32 WHIP) to be relied upon as a fantasy option.