Parra will bat second and start in left field Saturday against the Pirates, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Parra has slotted in anywhere between sixth and ninth in the order this season, so his appointment to the No. 2 spot is a noteworthy development, especially with a righty (Jameson Taillon) on the mound for Pittsburgh. Joe Panik has served as the Giants' main option out of the two hole this season, but his ongoing struggles will prompt manager Bruce Bochy to at least give Parra a one-time look in that lineup spot.