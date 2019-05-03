Parra was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday.

The Giants had little reason to keep a veteran around who was struggling to a .198/.278/.267 line. They may be able to find a trade partner, as he's still just 31 years old and owns a .277/.324/.402 career slash line, though those numbers translate to an unimpressive 88 wRC+ when accounting for the fact that he spent the bulk of his career in hitter-friendly parks in Arizona and Colorado. Mike Gerber's contract was purchased in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories