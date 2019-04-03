Giants' Gerardo Parra: Drives in two
Parra went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.
Parra got another start in right field against a southpaw, but he will move over to left following the acquisition of Kevin Pillar, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The 31-year-old will occasionally be spelled by Connor Joe against southpaws, but the it is unlikely to be a strict platoon given the latter's struggles (0-for-13).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...