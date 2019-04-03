Parra went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Parra got another start in right field against a southpaw, but he will move over to left following the acquisition of Kevin Pillar, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The 31-year-old will occasionally be spelled by Connor Joe against southpaws, but the it is unlikely to be a strict platoon given the latter's struggles (0-for-13).