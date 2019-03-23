Giants' Gerardo Parra: Earns place on roster
The Giants informed Parra on Friday that he would be included on the Opening Day roster, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Even though Parra was attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, it became apparent early on that he was in good shape to break camp with the big club. Parra's case was undoubtedly aided by the Giants' lack of appealing alternatives more than anything else, but his ability to hit for contact (17 percent career strikeout rate) and play three outfield spots didn't go unnoticed. He currently projects as the favorite to open the season as the Giants' starting right fielder, though his expiring contract and status as an over-30 player won't afford him much job security if he struggles early on.
