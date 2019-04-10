Parra is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Parra will give way to Tyler Austin in left field for Wednesday's series finale with a southpaw in Nick Margevicius toeing the rubber for the Padres. The veteran outfielder is slashing .219/.324/.281 with two RBI through 12 games.

