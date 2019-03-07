Parra went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Parra singled and scored in the second inning before knocking a solo homer -- his second of spring -- in the sixth frame. The veteran outfielder, a non-roster invitee, is doing everything he can to claim a starting outfield gig during camp. Through seven games this spring, Parra is 6-for-16 (.375) with a trio of extra-base hits and a stolen base.