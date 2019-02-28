Giants' Gerardo Parra: Knocks solo homer
Parra went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, a double and two additional runs scored Wednesday against the Royals.
Parra took Glenn Sparkman deep in the fifth inning, marking his first homer of Cactus League play. The non-roster invitee, who is 2-for-6 with a pair of extra-base hits and a stolen base this spring, appears to have the inside track on a starting outfield gig.
