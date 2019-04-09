Parra was removed from Monday's game against San Diego after being struck in the face by a pitch, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Parra stayed down for a few minutes while trainers attended to him, but he was eventually able to get up and walk off the field under his own power with a towel against his face, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. While this was a frightening moment for Parra, he appears to have avoided a significant injury and will likely head back to the clubhouse to determine the extent of the damage.