Giants' Gerardo Parra: Lifted from game after HBP
Parra was removed from Monday's game against San Diego after being struck in the face by a pitch, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Parra stayed down for a few minutes while trainers attended to him, but he was eventually able to get up and walk off the field under his own power with a towel against his face, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. While this was a frightening moment for Parra, he appears to have avoided a significant injury and will likely head back to the clubhouse to determine the extent of the damage.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...