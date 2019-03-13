Parra is the front-runner to begin the season as the Giants' starting right fielder, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Parra is slashing .296/.310/.556 in 27 at-bats this spring, seeing the majority of his starts in right field. Pavlovic hinted that Tuesday's outfield configuration of Williamson-Duggar-Parra could be what we end up seeing on Opening Day. The 31-year-old managed just 16 home runs over nearly two full seasons with the Rockies, so he will be nothing more than a solid batting average and a handful of counting stats if he does win the job.