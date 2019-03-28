Parra is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Parra will be a spectator for the Giants' first game of the regular season, as the right-handed-hitting Connor Joe gets the nod in left field against lefty Eric Lauer. It's clear already that Parra's exposure to lefties will be limited, but he figures to be in the lineup against nearly all opposing right-handed starters.