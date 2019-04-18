Parra is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The Giants will hold out two of their lefty-hitting regulars in Parra and Joe Panik with southpaw Patrick Corbin on the hill for Washington. Brandon Belt will man left field in Parra's stead while Tyler Austin enters the lineup at Belt's usual spot at first base.

