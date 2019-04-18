Giants' Gerardo Parra: Slugs first homer
Parra went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Nationals.
He took reliever Austen Williams deep in the ninth inning for his first homer of the year, part of a late rally against the beleaguered Washington bullpen that fell short. Parra's .218/.302/.327 slash line through 19 games isn't pretty, but he should continue seeing regular playing time and get a chance to find his groove at the plate.
