Parra started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Padres.

The Giants faced southpaws in three of their first four games this season, relegating Parra to a bench role up until Saturday. The veteran outfielder will see the bulk of starts in right field when a righty is on the mound, but deep-league owners will have to weather the early slew of lefties (five out of the first seven projected starters) through the first week of the season.