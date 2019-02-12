Parra signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Parra was forced to settle for a minor-league deal after the Rockies declined his $12.5 million club option for 2019 earlier in the offseason. The Giants are thin across their outfield, so the veteran outfielder would seem to stand a real chance to break camp, and perhaps with steady playing time. Parra owns a .296/.342/.411 slash line over the past two seasons (257 games).