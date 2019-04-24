Giants' Gerardo Parra: Sticks in two-hole
Parra batted second Tuesday, going 0-for-4 in a 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.
Parra was promoted to second in the order Saturday, and he has stuck in that spot for three consecutive games. The 31-year-old hasn't produced in his new role (0-for-11), and the man whose spot he took, Joe Panik, may have snapped out of his own funk with a big day at the plate Tuesday (2-for-4 with three RBI). So while it seems that Parra has become the Giants' regular two-hole hitter against righties, he will have to step up his game or run the risk of giving the role back to Panik.
