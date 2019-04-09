Giants' Gerardo Parra: Will be available Tuesday
Parra has a cut on his lip but will be available for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
At first glance, Parra looked to get hit in the face by a 93 mph fastball during Monday's contest, although the ball reportedly struck his shoulder first before connecting with his face, lessening the blow. The 31-year-old left fielder is lucky to have walked away without a far more serious injury. Skipper Bruce Bochy stated after the game that Parra is fine outside of his cut lip.
