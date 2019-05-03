Parra is expected to be designated for assignment by the Giants, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The move is yet to be officially announced, but it would appear to be the corresponding transaction for the callup of Mike Gerber, which was also rumored to be imminent Friday. Parra is hitting just .198/.278/.267 on the season, and the Giants have little reason to give at-bats to a struggling veteran while in the midst of a rebuild.