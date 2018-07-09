Hernandez (calf) will be available off the bench during Monday's series opener against the Cubs, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hernandez exited Sunday's matchup with a tight left calf, but it doesn't appear to be too serious, as he could pinch hit Monday, and he's expected back in the starting lineup Tuesday. The 30-year-old outfielder has been a key contributor through 80 games in 2018, batting .279 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI.