Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Available Monday if needed
Hernandez (calf) will be available off the bench during Monday's series opener against the Cubs, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hernandez exited Sunday's matchup with a tight left calf, but it doesn't appear to be too serious, as he could pinch hit Monday, and he's expected back in the starting lineup Tuesday. The 30-year-old outfielder has been a key contributor through 80 games in 2018, batting .279 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI.
