Manager Bruce Bochy reported that Hernandez (wrist) is available off the bench during Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It was recently revealed that Hernandez could miss significant time with his sprained left wrist, but Bochy's statement seems to contradict that report. With the news that he's available off the bench, it seems that Hernandez is simply a day-to-day case moving forward.