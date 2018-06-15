Hernandez batted eighth and went 2-for-6 with an RBI in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Marlins.

Hernandez has been inexplicably moved to eighth in batting order since returning from his minor rib injury, despite going 5-for-15 over that four-game span. The 30-year-old has produced a late-career breakout with a .289/.339/.453 slash line this season, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing up, which makes his significant demotion in the batting order a bit puzzling. Hernandez will see his run-scoring potential dwindle for as long as he bats eighth, but he is still doing enough to warrant fantasy consideration in an everyday role.