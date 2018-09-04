Hernandez returned to the starting lineup Monday, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rockies.

Gregor Blanco drew the start in center Sunday, but Hernandez has started three of the four games since Steven Duggar (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list. The 30-year-old should continue to see the lion's share of starts in center while looking to build on his career year (.246/.297/.411 with 14 homers).