Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Connects for 14th homer
Hernandez returned to the starting lineup Monday, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rockies.
Gregor Blanco drew the start in center Sunday, but Hernandez has started three of the four games since Steven Duggar (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list. The 30-year-old should continue to see the lion's share of starts in center while looking to build on his career year (.246/.297/.411 with 14 homers).
More News
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Checks out of lineup•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: To see uptick in playing time•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Sits for third straight game•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Not in lineup•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Situated on bench Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...