General manager Bobby Evans said Hernandez is looking at hamate bone surgery, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hernandez missed some time with a wrist injury in September, and it appears he was dealing with a chronic issue. If he does undergo the surgery, he should have plenty of time to fully recover before the start of next season. He compiled a .255/.327/.326 line in 128 games while serving as a reserve outfielder for the Giants this season.