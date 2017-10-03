Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Could require Hamate surgery
General manager Bobby Evans said Hernandez is looking at hamate bone surgery, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hernandez missed some time with a wrist injury in September, and it appears he was dealing with a chronic issue. If he does undergo the surgery, he should have plenty of time to fully recover before the start of next season. He compiled a .255/.327/.326 line in 128 games while serving as a reserve outfielder for the Giants this season.
