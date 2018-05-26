Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Cracks fifth home run
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's loss to the Cubs.
The homer was his third in his last six games and fifth of the season. Hernandez was starting in center field in this one and batting atop the order for the fourth consecutive game. It seems likely that he will continue to play regularly given Austin Jackson's struggles against right-handed pitching (.204/.286/.286).
