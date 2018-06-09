Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Cranks seventh homer Friday
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Nationals.
Hernandez increased the Giants' lead to five after going deep in the fourth inning. He's put together a .289/.329/.472 slash line along with a .801 OPS and 13 RBI through 53 games this season.
