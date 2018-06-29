Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Day off Friday
Hernandez is out of the lineup against the Diamondbacks on Friday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Hernandez will receive a standard day off following 12 straight starts in favor of Austin Jackson. Over that span, Hernandez has hit .267 with an .896 OPS. Look for him to return to the starting nine Saturday.
