Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Dealing with sore ankle
Hernandez is dealing with a sore ankle after fouling a ball off of himself in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hernandez was able to finish out Sunday's contest, but he could be held out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies. Luckily for his fantasy owners, the ankle injury doesn't sound too severe. The 30-year-old is slashing .284/.336/.465 with a career-high 10 homers over 73 games this season.
