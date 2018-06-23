Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Doubles twice out of leadoff spot
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Friday's loss to San Diego.
Hernandez returned to the leadoff spot after batting eighth over the Giants' previous three contests. The 30-year-old has been a steady offensive producer at the plate this season (.286/.340/.459), but manager Bruce Bochy has been flipping him and Joe Panik between the top and bottom of the order in June. There is no discernible pattern to Hernandez's fluctuation in the lineup, but leading off is clearly the preferred choice for his run-scoring potential.
