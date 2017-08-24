Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Doubles twice Wednesday
Hernandez led off and went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee.
Denard Span was given the day off, so Hernandez took over as the Giants' center fielder and leadoff man. The 29-year-old has quietly put together a strong month of August with a .359 batting average, five doubles and two steals in 60 plate appearances. Hernandez's status as the club's fourth outfielder -- assuming Hunter Pence (hamstring) makes his expected return Friday -- limits his value to daily fantasy formats during his current hot streak.
More News
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Manning leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Nabs eighth steal Wednesday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Seeing regular time•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Will lead off Wednesday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Steals two bases in start Thursday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Gets start in left Sunday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...