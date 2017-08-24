Hernandez led off and went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee.

Denard Span was given the day off, so Hernandez took over as the Giants' center fielder and leadoff man. The 29-year-old has quietly put together a strong month of August with a .359 batting average, five doubles and two steals in 60 plate appearances. Hernandez's status as the club's fourth outfielder -- assuming Hunter Pence (hamstring) makes his expected return Friday -- limits his value to daily fantasy formats during his current hot streak.