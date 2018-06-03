Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Drops to eighth in order
Hernandez will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Phillies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hernandez finished May with a .325 average and five home runs and served as the Giants' leadoff man for all but one of the club's final 12 games of the month, but he has since surrendered the table-setting role to Joe Panik (thumb), who was reinstated from the disabled list Friday. While it appears he'll retain an everyday role in the outfield over the likes of Austin Jackson and a now-healthy Hunter Pence, Hernandez's precipitous drop in the batting order will almost certainly hinder his run production.
