Hernandez has made the Giants' Opening Day roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After spending the entire 2017 season with the big-league club, Hernandez's potential role with the 2018 team became a bit murkier following the acquisition of Andrew McCutchen coupled with the impending promotion of touted outfielder Steven Duggar. Despite the competition, Hernandez will occupy a spot on the team's Opening Day roster again this season as a reserve outfielder alongside Gregor Blanco. Hernandez started 70 games for the Giants last season but isn't expected to get anywhere near that number this time around as things currently stand.