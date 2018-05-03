Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Filling in for injured outfield
Hernandez started in left at led off Wednesday, going 1-for-5 in a 9-4 win over San Diego.
The Giants' left field position has been decimated by injuries, allowing Hernandez to start five of the club's last six games. The 30-year-old is slashing just .250/.265/.313 this season, but he can provide the occasional run or stolen base, especially while batting leadoff against southpaws. Hernandez will retreat to the bench once either Mac Williamson (concussion) or Hunter Pence (thumb) return from the disabled list, limiting him to a short-term option in very deep formats.
More News
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Homers in Wednesday's start•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Earns Opening Day bench role•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Picks up first start of spring training•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Underwent surgery following 2017 season•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Could require hamate surgery•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Provides spark atop lineup•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...