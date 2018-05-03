Hernandez started in left at led off Wednesday, going 1-for-5 in a 9-4 win over San Diego.

The Giants' left field position has been decimated by injuries, allowing Hernandez to start five of the club's last six games. The 30-year-old is slashing just .250/.265/.313 this season, but he can provide the occasional run or stolen base, especially while batting leadoff against southpaws. Hernandez will retreat to the bench once either Mac Williamson (concussion) or Hunter Pence (thumb) return from the disabled list, limiting him to a short-term option in very deep formats.