Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Fills up stat sheet Monday
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Monday's loss to Colorado.
Hernandez has been unconscious at the plate recently, slashing .425/.442/.850 with four homers over his current 10-game hit streak. The 30-year-old has played himself into the Giants' starting center field job as well as serving as the club's primary leadoff hitter. Hernandez has never shown this sort of hitting ability at any point during his career, but fantasy owners shouldn't question the production and ride out his unexpected hot streak.
