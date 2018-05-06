Hernandez went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 11-2 rout of the Braves.

Batting eighth in front of the pitcher didn't give Hernandez too many opportunities to convert his hits into fantasy production, but he was still able to boost his slash line on the season to .296/.309/.352. Expect the 30-year-old to continue seeing regular at-bats until the Giants' outfield gets healthier.