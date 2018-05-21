Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a pair of runs to help the Giants to a 9-5 victory over the Rockies on Sunday.

This was the second long ball in three games for Hernandez, an uncharacteristic display of power from a player who didn't leave the yard once in 310 at-bats last season and only has nine homers for his career in 271 games. Three of those long balls have now come in the past eight games, so maybe the 30-year-old has found an adjustment later in his career that will lead to him hitting homers with some more frequency, but his .642 career OPS and his lack of any sort of track record as power threat make it difficult to buy into this stretch as more than outlier for the time being.