Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Hernandez hit a two-run homer -- his eighth of the year -- off Dan Straily in the second and later blooped a hit into shallow left-center that fell for an RBI double in the fifth. Hernandez's offense has been a welcome sight in San Francisco's outfield, as he is now hitting .286/.339/.457 with 17 RBI, 24 runs and four stolen bases.