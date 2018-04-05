Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Mariners.

Making a surprise start after Hunter Pence (thumb) was a late scratch, Hernandez came through with his first big-league homer since Sept. 2016. If Pence's injury lingers, Hernandez could see an uptick in playing time, but Gregor Blanco would be the more likely candidate to see the bulk of the available action.