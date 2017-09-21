Hernandez (wrist) drew a walk in his only plate appearance during Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Wednesday marked his first plate appearance since Sept. 12 due to a sprained wrist. It was thought that Hernandez would possibly miss the remainder of the season due to the ailment, but that no longer appears to be the case. He'll continue to serve as the club's fourth outfielder down the stretch, but his shaky wrist could limit his starts.