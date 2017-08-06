Hernandez will hit leadoff and play center field Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hernandez will fill in atop the lineup for the lefty-hitting Denard Span, who will rest with the Diamondbacks bringing southpaw Patrick Corbin to the hill. While Hernandez will benefit from a cushy lineup spot Sunday, it's expected that he'll settle back into a bench role against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future following Jarrett Parker's (shoulder) return from the disabled list Thursday.