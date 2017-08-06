Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Manning leadoff spot Sunday
Hernandez will hit leadoff and play center field Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hernandez will fill in atop the lineup for the lefty-hitting Denard Span, who will rest with the Diamondbacks bringing southpaw Patrick Corbin to the hill. While Hernandez will benefit from a cushy lineup spot Sunday, it's expected that he'll settle back into a bench role against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future following Jarrett Parker's (shoulder) return from the disabled list Thursday.
More News
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Nabs eighth steal Wednesday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Seeing regular time•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Will lead off Wednesday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Steals two bases in start Thursday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Gets start in left Sunday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Settling into regular role in center field•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...