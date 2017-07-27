Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Nabs eighth steal Wednesday
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with his eighth stolen base of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.
Despite being in a tailspin this season, the Giants continue to roll the perennial fourth outfielder in left over the past couple of weeks. Hernandez has responded well to the increased role, batting .313 (15-for-48) in 13 games since the All-Star break. The 29-year-old hasn't provided much outside of a batting average boost, so his value remains limited to very deep formats.
