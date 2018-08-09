Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Not in lineup
Hernandez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hernandez will remain on the bench for a second straight game, giving way to Alen Hanson in this one after sitting in favor of Austin Slater on Tuesday. The 30-year-old is hitting just .163/.245/.349 across 14 second-half appearances.
More News
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Situated on bench Friday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Smacks 12th homer•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Starts in left field Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...