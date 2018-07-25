Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Hernandez is out of the lineup against Seattle on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hernandez will remain on the bench for a second straight day while Hunter Pence gets a start in left field for the series finale. Across 88 games this year, Hernandez is hitting .271/.320/.442 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI and four stolen bases.
