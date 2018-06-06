Hernandez is out of the lineup versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez will receive a rare day off, taking a seat for the first time since the middle of May. After a hot stretch during the club's extended road trip, Hernandez has hit just 3-for-25 (.120 average) with nine strikeouts during his past seven contests. In his place, Austin Jackson will draw a start in center field.