Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Hernandez is out of the lineup versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez will receive a rare day off, taking a seat for the first time since the middle of May. After a hot stretch during the club's extended road trip, Hernandez has hit just 3-for-25 (.120 average) with nine strikeouts during his past seven contests. In his place, Austin Jackson will draw a start in center field.
More News
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Drops to eighth in order•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Fills up stat sheet Monday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Cracks fifth home run•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: His second homer in three games•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Four hits in Saturday's rout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...