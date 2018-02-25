Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Picks up first start of spring training
Hernandez (wrist) is starting in center field and batting ninth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hernandez is set to take the field for the first time following his offseason procedure to repair a broken hamate bone in his wrist. The veteran outfielder's 2018 playing time outlook got a bit more foggy following the Giants' offseason acquisitions of Andrew McCutchen and Austin Jackson. Hernandez will battle for a bench role during spring camp.
More News
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Underwent surgery following 2017 season•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Could require hamate surgery•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Provides spark atop lineup•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Makes pinch-hitting appearance•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Available off bench Sunday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Potentially out for season with sprained wrist•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...