Hernandez (wrist) is starting in center field and batting ninth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hernandez is set to take the field for the first time following his offseason procedure to repair a broken hamate bone in his wrist. The veteran outfielder's 2018 playing time outlook got a bit more foggy following the Giants' offseason acquisitions of Andrew McCutchen and Austin Jackson. Hernandez will battle for a bench role during spring camp.